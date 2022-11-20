Police Arrest 5 For Attacking Man Allegedly Dating Married Woman In Ondo

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five persons who stripped naked one Femi Ajayi, for allegedly dating a married woman in Irun Akoko community.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Ajayi was attached and stripped naked after one of the five persons reportedly accused him of dating his wife.

The 24-year-old Ajayi was reportedly ambushed at a market and beaten to a pulp before he was stripped naked at Irun Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area.

A witness named Tunde said, more than 15 members of the group joined in the beating of Ajayi.

Some sympathizers later took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police said human rights activists reported the matter after a viral video of the incident emerged online.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said investigation has commenced.

He gave the name of the suspects arrested as: “Banji Alade, Gboyega Ariyo, Olumide Johnson, Femi Isobo and Ahmed Ikire.”