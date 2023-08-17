Police Arrest Suspected Criminals For Vandalism Of IMSUTH.

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Command has arrested some suspected vandals whose specialty is in vandalizing medical equipment and properties belonging to Imo State University Teaching Hospital Nursery Primary (IMSUTH) Orlu.

The criminals where caught after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Orlu division deployed his men on surveillance patrol that resulted to the apprehension of the criminals.

The suspects, 21 years old Kelechukwu Nwode, of Ukwuinyima in Ikwo LGA in Ebonyi State, was caught in the act of while his other team members ran away.

According to the Imo State Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, the suspect confessed to belonging to a notorious syndicate that specializes in vandalizing IMSUTH

He said: “In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious syndicate that specializes in vandalizing and looting the medical equipment and properties of (IMSUTH), took the determined Division’s detectives to his house where most of the items he looted were recovered. They include; tricycle, large quantity of copper wire, big iron rod, one IMSUTH foam, one cylinder, one generator, some scrabs, one air conditioner and one television set.

“The suspect furnished the curious detectives with actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of other members of his syndicate at large namely; 1. Jeremiah Oliver, ‘m’, 28yrs of Ibiasoegbe, Oru-West LGA and Paul Okeke ‘m’ 44yrs of Umudara Amaifeke, Orlu LGA. They have been arraigned in court.”

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring maximum safety of the life and properties of the good people of the State and commended the DPO of Orlu division for a job well done.

The CP encourages Imo people not to relent in supporting the Police and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will assist the onslaught against criminality in the State. He said in case of emergencies, the Command can be reached via 08034773600 or 08098880197