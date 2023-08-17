Imo Governorship Election: Uzodimma, Okorocha Meet In Aso Villa

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
L-R Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Ex- Imo State Gov, Rochas Okorocha and APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje
Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Imo State, former governor, Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma have met in Aso Villa on Thursday.

The two men were in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje who arrived the state house at about 6:07pm.

Uzodinma and Okorocha shake hands at Aso Rock
Their meeting inside Aso Rock is coming just few months to the November Governorship election.

However, the agenda of the meeting was not made available as at press time but sources said the meeting may be part of moves to settle the rift between both politicians.

Recall that a committee set up by Uzodinma on recovery of public property recently indicted Okorocha and some of his political allies.

