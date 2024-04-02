Gov. Alex Otti: A Beacon of Effective Leadership in Abia

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Many Nigerians have grown accustomed to the ineptitude, quackery, incompetency, and idiosyncrasies of today’s leadership. However, Warren Bennis’s quote, “Leadership is the capacity to translate a vision into reality,” rings true in Abia State today. Visionary leadership is what liberates a state from stagnation and ineptness to an adept confinement.

For over 18 years, Abians have gnashed their teeth in pain, while enduring the agonies of uninspired leadership, a leadership far from democracy and its dividends, a leadership that offered little in return. But in the last election, they said “NO” and chose a different path. Dr. Alex Otti’s administration exemplifies good governance and selfless leadership that Nigerians have craved for.

Abia is experiencing a renaissance. Infrastructure flourishes, uninterrupted power supply is a new dream within reach, and investors are flocking to the state. Security has improved, salaries and pensions are paid on time, and both education and social activities are thriving. This is the Abia Abians envisioned – a state where residents feel secure and supported by a functioning government. Abia, as a whole, is working, and its people are flourishing under Governor Otti’s selfless leadership and good governance.

Governor Otti’s recent legislation eliminating lifelong pensions for past governors exemplifies his commitment to responsible governance. This action empowers Abians to control their resources and land for the collective good. His ability to connect with the people, not rule over them, reflects the resilience and good nature Nigerians possess.

Governor Otti stands in stark contrast to the self-serving political leaders who have exploited the system for personal gain. He abolished a law granting former governors excessive benefits, a practice that burdens taxpayers while offering little benefit to the public. How can one explain the insolent boldness of governors to assign to himself a lifetime pension with houses and a fleet of cars that are renewable every four years? Insisting that it is the only thing that qualifies them to perpetuity in office after serving for just four or eight years. Meanwhile, millions of Nigerians who have worked for as long as 40 years in public service retire with barely anything in their name.

Governor Otti has launched people-oriented projects across the state, focusing on road construction, healthcare, education, and rural development. He is the first governor to engage reputable contractors like Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and CCECC in road construction, fostering a sense of ownership and pride among Abians.

One of Governor Otti’s key achievements is the rise in internally generated revenue, which closed at N19.20 billion in 2021 and rose to N19.80 billion in 2022, with a projected figure of N24 billion in 2023. This increase can be attributed to the willingness of citizens to pay taxes, knowing the funds are used responsibly. He has tackled the issue of collecting dues from commercial operators by implementing electronic payments, ensuring transparency and eliminating extortionists. This new system ensures that every bit of money earned is deposited into the state’s coffers, and has also eliminated touting in the state.

Abia, once plagued by insecurity and neglect, is now a beacon of progress. It embodies the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo: “Don’t be disheartened, you will face criticism and insults, but if one-third of our states did what needs to be done, our country would be transformed.”

Governor Otti’s people-centric approach, focus on responsible spending, and commitment to transparency make him a model for other Nigerian leaders. He has proven that good governance can deliver a brighter future for all. Little wonder, the Labour Party has automatically awarded him the governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In terminus, Governor Otti’s approach to governance is a model for other states in Nigeria to follow. By prioritizing the welfare of the people, implementing people-oriented projects, and increasing internally generated revenue, he has demonstrated that good governance is possible in Nigeria.

