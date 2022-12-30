Police Arrest Two For Kidnapping Woman, Son For Ritual Purpose

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested two brothers for kidnapping a woman and her nine years old son for ritual purpose.

The suspects, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, were arrested in the early hours of Friday, following an information received by policemen at Oja Odan Divisional headquarters that they were negotiating on phone to sell a human being either in parts or alive depending on how the buyer wants it for money making ritual.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday said that the supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto then informed the Baale of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the Baale quickly informed the police.

Olorunto was asked to play along with them in order to save the lives of would-be victims. After negotiation, they settled for N600,000. On December 27, the suspects called Olorunto and informed him that they have a woman and a child.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the Police to play along with them in order to save the would be victim. On the 27th of December 2022, the suspects called the supposed buyer Jacob Olorunto and informed him that they have two human beings, a woman and her male child for sale .

“They negotiated and settled for six hundred thousand naira (#600,000) as the price for the two persons. On the 29th of December 2022, one of the suspects, Ayomide Babatunde went to Ilaro and lured his 45 years old woman friend by name Taye Oluwole to follow him to Oja odan with her 9 years old son Remilekun Oluwole in order to celebrate New with his father. The woman innocently agreed to follow him, and along the road, they stopped over to pick the second suspect Gbenga Babatunde.

“The two two suspects from there, took the victim to Igbo Obe area of Ojo-odan to meet the supposed buyer Jacob Olorunto, but they were surrounded up by the policemen with the collaboration of youth in the area by 12:30 midnight, while the woman and her son were rescued. The two suspects have confessed to the commission ot the crime,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the suspects be transferred to the state criminal investigation department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.