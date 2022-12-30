Buhari Renews NAFDAC DG’s Appointment

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Moji Adeyeye as the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The agency’s spokesperson, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye who was first appointed to the position on November 3, 2017 by President Buhari, will serve a second term of five years.

Jimoh said, “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”

Before her first appointment as NAFDAC DD, Adeye served as the Chairman of the Biopharmaceutical Sciences and a Professor of Pharmaceutics, Manufacturing Science and Drug Product Evaluation at the College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, Illinois.

She was Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing for 21 years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.