Police Arrests Over 100 Suspects During Gay Wedding In Delta

The Delta Police Command has paraded over 100 gay suspects in the state.

The suspects were allegedly carrying out a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in Delta state.

The Command in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, said it would parade the suspects shortly.

It stated: “Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects.”

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the bill against gay relationships and same-sex marriage in 2014.

Anyone found guilty of this law can face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.