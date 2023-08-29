Police Arrests Over 100 Suspects During Gay Wedding In Delta

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

The Delta Police Command has paraded over 100 gay suspects in the state.

The suspects were allegedly carrying out a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in Delta state.

The Command in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, said it would parade the suspects shortly.

It stated: “Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects.”

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the bill against gay relationships and same-sex marriage in 2014.

Anyone found guilty of this law can face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

