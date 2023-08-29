137-Nigerians-Trapped-In-Libyan-Prisons-Repatriated

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A total of 137 Nigerians who had been trapped in Libyan prisons were on Monday repatriated to Nigeria.

Their arrival is coming after a week (August 21) that 161 returnees were brought back to the country.

Arrival of the 137 returnees means that within a week, a total of 298 Nigerians who had been trapped in Libyan prisons were repatriated to the country.

The returnees were transported via an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft with the registration number 5A-DMG.

They arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, at about 17:38 pm.

A cross-section of Nigerians deported from Libya

The returnees, most of whom are women, had endured distressing experiences during their time in detention camps in the troubled northern Africa.

They expressed that they would not wish such experiences on their worst enemies.

The profile of the returnees is as follows: 119 adult females, many of whom were pregnant, along with 3 female children and 2 female infants. Additionally, there were 170 adult males, 3 male children, and 1 male infant, making up the total of 298 individuals who were brought back.

A cross-section of Nigerians deported from Libya

The repatriation process was coordinated by several agencies including International Organization for Migration (IOM), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Port Health, and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), all of which were present at the airport to receive the returnees.

NEMA, NCFRMI, and IOM officials attending to repatriated Nigerians