OKUAMA: Military Board Of Inquiry Commences Sitting In Warri

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Military Board of Inquiry constituted by the Defence Headquarters to investigate the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, has commenced sitting.

The panel convened on Wednesday at the Governor’s Office Annexe in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

The meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, had in attendance six stakeholders from the Okoloba Community, Bomadi Local Government Area,

There were also representatives of the Okuama Community present at the sitting.

The setting, however, was done behind closed doors, and according to the Director-General, of Political and Security Services in Delta, the press was not permitted to attend.

The board had arrived at the state on Friday where they were received by the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori at the governor’s office annexe.

Advertisement

The governor called for a transparent investigation into the killings and assured the panel that the state government would provide them with useful information, noting that innocent citizens should not be made to suffer any further.

Also, the Chairman of the board of inquiry, AVM David Ajayi, noted that the fact-finding mission will enhance civil-military relations and ensure that economic activities thrive again in the affected communities.

Recall that the military high command had begun a Cordon and search mission at the Okuama community to enable a thorough investigation into the killing of the officer, apprehending the perpetrators and retrieving their weapons.

THE WHISTLER reported how suspected militias gruesomely killed a commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers in the Okuama community on March 14.

The military personnel were said to have been responding to the crisis between Okoloba and Okuama communities who had allegedly been engaged in an aged-long land dispute.