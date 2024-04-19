BREAKING: Army Frees Delta Monarch Arrested Over Okuama Killing

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Army has released the traditional ruler of the Ewu Kingdom in Delta State, Clement Ikolo after 21 days in its custody.

The Army had declared the monarch wanted, along with seven others over his suspected involvement in the deaths of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community of Ughelli Local Government Area of the state on March 14.

Advertisement

The Monarch had publicly distanced himself and declared his innocence over the matter.

He also surrendered himself to the Police in Delta, where he was subsequently transferred to the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Army released the traditional ruler during a brief at Army Headquarters by the Director of Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He was later released to the Senator representing his Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafianone who stood surety.

Advertisement

In April, the family of the monarch had alleged that they were unaware of the whereabouts of the monarch since he was detained by the Nigerian military.

A statement by the Secretary of the Ewu-Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Abizor Henry, said that despite efforts by the monarch’s lawyer to have the family members have access to him, it was not granted.

The statement said, “Shockingly, efforts made by the Traditional Council of Chiefs of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, family members and friends of the monarch in Nigeria and abroad to reach him have been abortive, leaving people wondering why someone who voluntarily surrendered himself to the security forces and has been commended by the Chief of Defence Staff for doing such an honourable thing, has not been allowed to see or talk to his subjects, family members or friends.

“His lawyer, Ama Etuwewe (SAN), has made a written request dated April 2, 2024, for access to see his client with a family member, but this access has not been granted to date.”