Police Assure Adequate Security In Enugu Assembly Rerun

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, weekend, assured of adequate security during the rerun of the Oji River State Constituency, which was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission after the March 18 2023 polls.

Advertisement

Our correspodent gathered that the rescheduled supplementary election into the constituency will hold at Oji-River Central School Polling Unit, Registration Area/Ward 11.

The state police commissioner, CP Ahmed Ammani, said the command had ordered the maximum deployment of police operatives to the venue and its environs to ensure security and peaceful conduct of the election. He stated this after visiting the venue on Friday.

The police commissioner called on the voters to go out en masse and exercise their franchise, while conducting themselves peacefully.

He also tasked political parties and their supporters ‘to be well-behaved’ and ‘shun acts of violence, thuggery, vote buying, voter intimidation and other electoral offences during and beyond the period of the election’.

“Anything in the contrary shall be met with the full weight of the law,” he warned.

Advertisement

Residents were told to remain vigilant and promptly report electoral offenders and general acts of crimes and criminality to the nearest police station or call the command’s election situation room/emergency numbers on 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Labour Party won the majority of the state Assembly seats in the March 18, 2023 general elections. It won 13 out of the 24 state Assembly seats while ruling PDP won 10. It was further gathered that LP is leading in the results so far collated in Oji River State Constituency.

A political affairs analyst, Hon Chukwudi Ogbodo, said, “LP may consolidate on their lead because Oji River is the LGA of LP’s deputy guber candidate, Dr John Nwokeabi. However, we hope police operatives will not be partial.”

A resident of Oji, Nneka Ekwueme, said, “I didn’t know that there is a rerun today. How come it is so sudden? I believe people’s votes will count with the political desperation and manourvres in the state.”