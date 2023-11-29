Police Begin Investigation As NSCDC Personnel Allegedly Kill Two Secondary School Students In Abuja

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two students of an undisclosed secondary school located in the Lifecamp area of Gwarinpa in Abuja have allegedly been killed by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The incident was said to have occurred at about 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Advertisement

NSCDC personnel attached to the Federal Capital Command (FCT) Command of the agency were said to have been drafted to the school to provide security during an ongoing examination on the premises.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, the situation was said to have incited chaos within the school precinct.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the NSCDC, FCT Command, Comfort Okomanyi asked for ample time to confirm the details of the incident.

“I would like to confirm the details of the incident,” she said, noting that she has established contact with the appropriate personnel to provide more information about the incident.

Advertisement

On her part, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident, saying, “There was an incident at life camp in one secondary school. We immediately went there, and at the moment, I can confirm that normalcy has been restored to the area”.

Adeh said the FCT police commissioner, Garba Haruna has directed that a discrete investigation be carried out to ascertain the course of the incident.