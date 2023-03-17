Police Clamp Down On Political Thugs In Osun Ahead Of Saturday Polls

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Osun State, operatives of the Nigeria Police have commenced clamp down on political thugs across the state.

Advertisement

The police embarked on the operation amid surge in political killings of members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and 2All Progressives Congress (APC).

THE WHISTLER gathered that over 16 political thugs have been arrested across the state since last week. Two notorious thugs were arrested in Osogbo, four in Ilesha while others were apprehended in other areas of the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ike Charles, assured that the police will ensure security before, during and after the election.

He warned against any electoral offences as he warned political thugs to steer clear during the exercise.

According to him, “We are prepared for this election, we have done what we are supposed to do. We have taken note of all infractions during the presidential election, we have restrategised and we are going to escalate security in all those areas where disruption were recorded to ensure that such did not reoccur.

Advertisement

“People should come out to vote, we assure them that their security is guaranteed.”