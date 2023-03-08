Police Commence Investigation Into Suspected Arson At Akere Spare Parts Market In Lagos

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into suspected arson at Akere motor spare parts market.

The market, which is located at Ajegunle area of the state, was on Wednesday razed by fire, leading to destruction of goods worth millions of Naira.

The fire which started at about 0300hrs was put out by a combined team of officers from Tolu Police Division and the Lagos State Fire Service.

Unfortunately, a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the cause of the Fire will require details investigation to ascertained as well as post incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has called for restraints in giving any form of extraneous coloration to the incident, assuring that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

“The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the early morning fire at the Akere Motor Spare Parts Market, Tolu, Olodi Apapa Lagos,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has urged Lagosians to remain calm as the State Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to take over investigation towards unravelling the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

“He equally calls for restraints in giving any form of extraneous coloration to the incident, while assuring that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.”