LAGOS: Spare Parts Market Burnt After Fani-Kayode’s ‘Igbo Agenda’ Tweet

Spare parts dealers have reportedly lost goods worth millions of naira after fire razed the Akere Spare Parts Market in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained but some of the traders have claimed their shops were burnt by political thugs seeking to intimidate them against voting for their preferred candidates in Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos.

“Badagri division has been abandoned by this government for almost two decades. People are upset and voted against them and instead of them to do the work and make the people happy, they’re using intimidation and suppression by burning down their market,” the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said at the scene after meeting with the traders.

He added, “There is nothing they can do to stop what is coming, LP is going to Alausa.”

The People’s Governor- ⁦Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour⁩ has paid a solidarity visit to the traders at Akere Market, Ifelodun Ajegunle, whose shops were burnt in the early hours of this morning by political thugs.



The Akere Spare Parts Market, one of the biggest in Lagos, is said to be dominated by Igbo traders.

The market was burnt hours after former aviation minister and a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleged that there’s an agenda by the Igbo ethnic group to take Lagos from Yorubas.

“I make no apology for saying the following. Lagos is NOT no-man’s land. It belongs to the Yoruba. Other than winning the Presidency,the most imp. thing for the Yoruba to do is to ensure that @jidesanwoolu is re-elected as Gov. of Lagos.Outside of that we are finished as a race,” Fani-Kayode said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“The Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, whose mother and wife are Igbo and who is running a patently anti-Yoruba and pro-Igbo campaign, is one of those that burnt properties and buses during the Endsars riots.

“He is also in bed with IPOB and is hell bent on imposing an unashamedly Igbo agenda on the people of Lagos state including removing all our Yoruba traditional rulers and imposing Igbo ones. Would the Igbo allow any Yoruba man to do such a thing in the east?

“Our liberalism & willingness to accommodate others has become our biggest albatross. We gave them land, food, clothes & shelter & now they want to take everything from us & rule over us. They have even infiltrated our Churches and introduced a brand of religious intolerance which is alien to us. They want to deny us that which our forefathers built, fought & died for & they want to decimate our identity & redefine who we are! Pls take this very seriously & take note that it is beyond politics. Lagos is for Lagosians & Lagosians are Yoruba!

“We welcome visitors & strangers with love, kindness& open arms because that is our nature but we will never let them rule over us in our fathers land, take our land& territory & deprive us of our patrimony, heritage & ancestry. Anything short of this would be an abomination and would attract the wrath & curse of God. We know who we are & we know what is ours. Nothing and nobody will take that from us. It is time to reclaim Lagos and the first step to doing that is to vote for Jide in the Governorship election on Saturday.

“I call on all sons and daughters of the South West and all true friends of Lagos and the South West to come out and vote for Jide and the APC on that day.”