Police Declare Man Wanted Over Assassination, Kidnap Attempts

One Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu Eze has been declared wanted by the Enugu State Police Command over his alleged involvement in kidnapping and assassination attempts.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a release on Thursday.

According to him, the suspect is a native of Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State of Nigeria, adding that, “he is Igbo by tribe, has no known occupation, about 42 years of age, dark in complexion, about 6ft tall, has rounded face with a big head and lips, and a pot-belly.”

The PPRO further stated that, “The suspect resides at 174 Ukpata Crescent, behind Golf, GRA, Enugu; but was last seen at No. 5, Ifeanyi Araraume Street, Mabushi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest police station or call 08032003702 or 08099854883.”

Meanwhile, motorists and passengers plying Enugu-Nsukka road in Enugu State have called on the government to beef up security along the road following some kidnap incidents on the road recently

It was gathered that some persons were kidnapped along the road on January 7 this year.

John Eze is from Udenu LGA. He said, “My sister narrowly escaped. The three vehicles they were behind were captured by the kidnappers, and most of the passengers whisked away. She and her co-passengers ran into a nearby bush.

“I appeal to government to devise other means of checking kidnapping on that road. They should deploy members of the state Forest Guards to be positioned inside the bush. The kidnappers live there, and that is why despite many police and military checkpoints, the situation is still getting worse.”

A driver said, “It is bad that this kidnapping has started in 2024. It is surprising because there are checkpoints at almost every kilometre along that road, yet the hoodlums operate inhundered. It is time to look into it properly.”