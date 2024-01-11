Nations Cup: Five Super Eagles Players To Watch In Ivory Coast

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to put their recent poor performances behind them when they take on Equatorial Guinea in their first match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

THE WHISTLER takes a look at the five players to watch in the team.

Victor Osimhen:

The recently-crowned African Player of the Year will be brimming in confidence following a glorious month on and off the pitch. The Lagos-born striker became the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999 following his heroic performances for club and country.

He played a pivotal role in ending Napoli’s 33-year wait for a Serie A title last season, scoring 27 goals to finish as the Serie A top scorer- the first African player to do so.

He was also named Serie A’s best striker of the year while he finished 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Osimhen missed out on the last Nations Cup in Cameroon due to injury, he will be pumped up to prove a point in Ivory Coast.

The 26-year-old is expected to carry Nigeria’s goalscoring responsibilities in the competition and based on his quality and past performances he is well able to deliver.

He scored 10 goals for Nigeria to finish as the top scorer in the qualifiers and he will be aiming to do more in the competition.

Osimhen is known for his predatory eye for goals and his hunger to find the back of the net coupled with his ruggedity, which makes him a nightmare for defenders.

If everything goes according to plan Osimhen, should be one of the stars of the competition come February.

Alex Iwobi:

The Fulham midfielder on his day, can make things happen with his deft touches, movement and creativity.

Iwobi has enjoyed consistent playing time for Marco Silva’s team, where he has played as an attacking midfielder.

The former Arsenal star can play as a winger, who drifts in centrally to use his creativity to create chances for his teammates.

If deployed in the right position by Jose Peseiro, Iwobi will be a key player for the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast.

Nigerians will be hoping Iwobi can show his best form in the competition just like he consistently does for Fulham.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals and provided one assist for Fulham in all competitions this season.

Stanley Nwabili:

Nwabili will fancy his chances of becoming the team’s first choice goalkeeper in Ivory Coast following the poor performances of Francis Uzoho.

The goalkeeping position is the most problematic in the team with the likes of Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye struggling for consistent performances.

Nwabili, who plays his club football in the South African Premier Soccer League with Chippa United is a tall goalkeeper, who controls his area impressively.

He is also adept to making impressive saves with a good ability to read dangerous situations.

He has kept seven clean sheets for Chippa United in 16 matches, conceding 16 goals.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper was in action for the team in the 2-0 defeat to Guinea on Monday.

Nigerians will be hoping he can finally end the search for the next Vincent Eneyeama in the team.

Raphael Onyedika:

The Club Brugge midfielder is a versatile central midfielder, who can play as a deep-lying playmaker, holding midfielder of an attacking midfielder.

He has been compared to France World Cup winner, Paul Pogba due to his energetic, creative and box-to-box style of play.

The Super Eagles team has struggled to produce a creative midfielder in recent years, Onyedika can be the answer to the conundrum.

He is also blessed with pace, skills and a towering height which will a much-needed physical presence to the team offensively and defensively.

Onyedika has been impressive for Club Brugge in the Belgian League, he has been linked with the likes of AC Milan, Galatasaray.

If given the opportunity to play in the team, He will be a good replacement for Wilfred Ndidi.

He made his Super Eagles debut in the 3-2 win over Mozambique in an international friendly match in 2023.

Bright Osayi-Samuel:

The Fenerbahçe right-back has been one of the best players in the team for over a year since making his debut against Portugal in 2022.

Osayi-Samuel is known for his ability to make things thick in his position with attacking verve and defensive stability.

He is strong, quick and he is also comfortable joining the attack, he is blessed with pace and can also provide accurate crosses for attackers to score.

Osayi-Samuel has made the right-back position his own with series of impressive performances for the Super Eagles.

He is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up in Ivory Coast, Nigerians will expect him to show his best form as the team prepares to bring the Nations Cup trophy home.

The Super Eagles will open their Nations Cup campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday before taking on Ivory Coast four days later, they will conclude first round with a clash against Guinea-Bissau on Monday, January 22.

Nigeria finished third at the last Nations Cup in 2019, football faithfuls will be hoping the Super Eagles can go two steps further to win the competition in Ivory Coast.