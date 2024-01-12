Army Arrests Impostor ln Awe, Nasarawa State

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army has arrested a fake soldier in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and handed him over to the Nasarawa State Police Command for proper interrogation.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Rahman Nansel on Thursday in a statement he personally signed and obtained by THE WHISTLER, said the suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 battalion Biu, Borno state

However the command’s PPRO said that investigation proved otherwise, and that the criminal has defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing employment into the Nigeria Army.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to join the military but couldn’t, thus, went to military barracks to purchase the uniform he is using for his nefarious activities.”

“In another development, on January 6, one Muhammed Haladu ‘M’ of behind Oxas hotel , karu was arrested in full military camouflage at Awe LGA by two Soldiers who came home on pass and handed him over to the police at Awe Division ” he stated.

In related development, the command also said it has apprehended a notorious armed robbery suspect identified as Kabiru Yusuf, who had been causing sleeplessness night to the residents of the state.

According to the PPRO, the suspected criminal was arrested following painstaking efforts by officers of the command.

“On 10/01/2024 at about 1130hrs, acting based on credible information, operatives of the Command’s Anti robbery team on intelligence led Patrol along Fadaman Bauna intercepted a group three young men suspected to be armed robbers riding on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle” he stated.

He added that , “The hoodlums abandoned the motorcycle and took to flight on sighting the Police men, but were given a hot chase.

“Consequently, one Kabiru Alhaji Yusuf was arrested while two others escaped. A search was conducted on him where one AK 47 riffle and a motorcycle were recovered as exhibit,” the statement added.