Police Dislodge Yoruba Nation Agitators From Lagos Camp Set Up For ‘Massive Protest’

Police operatives in Lagos State on Sunday dislodged a camp set up at Alausa by some Yoruba Nation agitators in preparation for a massive protest.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, some of the agitators were subsequently arrested.

Some of the things found with the agitators include cooking utensils, a banner, generators and loaves of bread.

Hundeyin stated that investigation will continue at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), adding that the Command will not tolerate lawlessness.

“Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest. Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at SCID. Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated!,” he tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @BenHundeyin.

Yoruba Nation agitators are seeking secession of the Southwest region from Nigeria to become an independent nation.

On January 9, THE WHISTLER reported that two people were feared dead as police clashed with the agitators at the Ojota area.

Also on that same day, two police officers were shot while four suspects were arrested during the clash.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, had warned that any person or group of persons found disturbing the peace of the state, under whatever guise, would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.