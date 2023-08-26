Police Inspector Gets N250, 000 Reward After Rejecting N500,000 Bribe

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Inspector Charity Oyor serving in Anambra State Police Command on Friday got a N250, 000 reward for rejecting a bribe offered to her to aid a crime.

Oyor, who was on traffic duty in Main Market, Onitsha, on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

“She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner who rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cable offered her bribe which she rejected,” DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, state police public relations officer, said in a release Friday night.

Inspector Oyor, during the encounter, “put a call across to her DPO, Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama, who led police personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect”, Ikenga added.

It was gathered that when the consignment was impounded and taken to the station for investigations, the suspect again offered the sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go.

According to the release, “This was rejected by the officers. The DPO promptly briefed the commissioner of police on the arrest and recovery. He then ordered State CID, Awka, to take over the case for investigations with a view to unravelling where the used cables came from.”

Oyor was rewarded with N250,000 by the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

Adeoye, during the presentation, commended the DPO “for providing good leadership and Inspector Charity Oyor for her uprightness.”

He urged all personnel in the command “to always uphold the ethics of the profession by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.”

Responding, Oyor promised to rededicate herself to the job, and thanked the commissioner of police for his generosity.

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of administration, DCP Peter Umoru Ozigi.