Police Promise To ‘Clamp Down Heavily’ On Oyo Cultists

Oyo State Police Command has vowed a crackdown on cultists who may want to strike in the state on July 7.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, in.a statement on Wednesday warned cultists against going ahead with such plans, saying they should be ready for a showdown with the police if they have decided to cause crisis in the state.

The CP had the warning in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Adewale Osifeso.

He said the police and other sister agencies were collaborating to prevent hoodlums from causing trouble in any part of the state.

The statement read, ” Oyo State Police Command through purposeful intelligence gathering has uncovered plans by cultists/hoodlums to launch large-scale retribution and mayhem among rival gangs in a bid to commemorate their annual founders’ day celebration.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, is issuing a strong warning to any person(s) or group under any of these categories with the intent of deliberately scuttling the relative tranquility enjoyed in the state to have a re-think as the command would not sit back while unscrupulous elements have a field day.

“Consequent upon the above, the Oyo State Police Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies will clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister plans whose aim is targeted at triggering needless episodes of bloodletting and destruction of innocent lives and property.

“Parents, guardians and persons of influence are advised to caution their wards and proteges to refrain from any unlawful gathering or assembly with intent to breach the peace of the land as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute violators.

” Also, hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities are advised against consenting to the use of their facilities/properties to aid cult related activities as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution as well.

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.”