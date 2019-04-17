Police Reform Bill Passage: What Nigerians Are Saying

Advertisement

The Police Reform Bill, 2019, codenamed ‘Senate Bill 683’ was passed on Wednesday by the Nigerian Senate after the third reading on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The bill was passed after a report presented by Senator Tijjanj Kaura (APC-Zamfara North), which was seconded by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia North).

The report was prepared by Senate’s Committee on Police Affairs.

The police reform bill, which is aimed at improving policing standards in the country, was passed at a time Nigerians are calling for reform in the force over alleged extra-judicial killings by police officers.

The bill was said to have been described as “the most important Bill of the 8th Senate” by some UK delegates that attended the orientation programme organised for senators-elect of the 9th Senate recently.

Speaking after the bill was passed, Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki said it was passed to “ensure that the Police officers are of better condition and are more productive.”

“We want to ensure that our people are protected at all time. I think this is a very great achievement for all of us and I hope we continue to provide better security for our people, protect lives and citizens.

“This will go a long way to show that we are a listening Parliament, listening Senate and there is nothing better we can do in honour of those who have lost their lives along the way due to the fact that our laws at that time were not in line,” Saraki added.

He expressed gratitude to “the Deputy Leader and all those who had contributed for this very important Bill.”

Saraki thanked the Police Senate Committee, just as he noted that nothing had been done to address the Police Act as a reform since 1943.

“I want to thank particularly the Police Committee; the Chairman and members, and our colleagues for their contributions and their work in passing this Bill,” said the Senate President,

The bill will now be transmitted to the House of Representative for consensus.

Meanwhile, following the passage, Nigerians took to Twitter to express mixed feelings about the bill.

SEE TWEETS:

The Nigerian #Senate should not go into the Nigeria Police Force reform Bill which is with it now, because there is nothing in that Bill that will bring the police of Nigerians’ dream out. — Godwin Etakibuebu (@godwin_buebu) April 17, 2019

The most distinguished @segalink came through with insights on the nefarious activities of some unscrupulous security personnel, updates about the various incidences, the Inspector General of Police’s Riot Act & the Senate’s passage of the #PoliceReformBill. Hope you enjoyed it? pic.twitter.com/6BJMJ8DR8s — Mfonobong Inyang (@inspiromfon) April 17, 2019

Police Reform and Petroleum Industry Bills have both been passed by the Senate. Exciting times are here for Nigerians. Our future is about getting brighter and more beautiful as a nation. — SegunDatInsuranceGuy (@victorioussegun) April 17, 2019

Apart from the police reform bill enlighten me on another MAJOR bill affecting the common man that has been passed making it one of the best? — TheKingsHand™ (@dblacson) April 17, 2019

Its awesome how we are using social media to move these old men to do their jobs #PoliceReformBill — Richard Oloja (@Rickon_sky) April 17, 2019

The Police Reform Bill,

The Police Trust Fund Bill,

The best Electoral Act Amendment ever & other impactful bills. The best Senate ever.



The Next Senate will be taking orders from errand boys to the president. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) April 17, 2019

*Senate Passes Police Reform Bill, Approves 5 year single tenure for IGP



*Senate Reworked and Passed PIGB, Electoral Act, other Rejected Bills By President Muhammadu Buhari pic.twitter.com/VMtsMYxKQD — Ifeyinwa Nwobi (@Ifeyinwanwobi2) April 17, 2019

@PoliceNG can you please tell Yomi Shogunle to stop talking on behalf of the police. Let's enjoy this #policereformbill in peace. Tell the idiot to shut the fuck up. — Duru Chibuzor eric (@DuruchibuzorE) April 17, 2019

Thanks to the @NGRSenate for the passage of #PoliceReformBill. They sure need a reform. Just this morning at Agungi, police almost killed two Okada riders and their passengers while trying to arrest one of them. He'd crash with an oncoming bike at top speed. — Adédiwúrà Adéríbigbé (@diwuramedia) April 17, 2019

I feel they should have added a clause that empowers the mob to take jungle justice on any police officer who shots a citizen to death. This would have been the best reform in the bill. — Duru Chibuzor eric (@DuruchibuzorE) April 17, 2019