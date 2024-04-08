Senate Condoles Deputy Clerk, Agada Over Death Of Mother As Burial Holds April 12

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Senate has commiserated with the Deputy Clerk, Admin, and former Director of Information, National Assembly, Rowlings Agada, over the loss of his beloved mother.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio read the official letter on the floor of the Senate during plenary upon receiving the notification of the demise of Mama Agada.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the Senate, we want to also condole with him (Mr. Rawlings Agada) and members of his family and pray to Almighty God to accept her (Mama Agada) soul in heaven,” Akpabio said.

Late Mrs Salome Paulina Agada (Nee Ochai), a committed Catholic faithful, passed on at the age of 83, at an Otukpo Hospital, on Saturday, 20th January 2024, after a brief illness.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the head of the family, Engr. (Dr.) Ben Agada, the remains of Late Mama Agada shall be committed to Mother Earth on Friday, 12th April 2024, at her native town of Igwu, Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.

Dr. Agada, however, said, the body of his late mother shall “leave Ijadoga General Hospital, Otukpa, on Thursday, 11th April 2024; “for a Vigil Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, Ipari-Otukpa in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State by 5 pm.

Advertisement

“Body departs from Christ the King Catholic Church, Ipari-Otukpa, to Chief Silvanus Ocheoho Agada’s Family residence, Ipari-Otukpa, for lying in state/Wake by 8 pm, same Thursday.”

He said that by 10 am on Friday, 12th April 2024, the body of Late Mama Agada “leaves family residence to Christ the King Catholic Church, Ipari-Otukpa, for Requiem Mass; and departs immediately after the church service to Mama’s home-town, Igwu, Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA, Benue State, for interment”.

The statement also announced a funeral reception ceremony to be held at Government Science and Technical School, Otukpa, “directly beside Chief Silvanus Ocheoho Agada’s Residence, Ipari Otukpa,” by 12 noon, on Friday; and a thanksgiving mass to be held on Sunday, 14th April, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Ipari-Otukpa by 10 am.

The family on Wednesday, 3rd April, organised a requiem mass at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Life Camp, Abuja, where friends, family, colleagues and associates attended.