‘Be Guided, I Did Not Suspend Ningi But Senate’ – Akpabio Tells Falana

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday responded to the letter written by Mr Femi Falana, counsel to suspended Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi advising him to be guided in any action he intends to undertake.

More than a week after Ningi, whose accusation of budget padding tore the Senate apart, was suspended, Falani had dispatched a letter on his behalf addressed to Akpabio, warning him of legal consequences unless his suspension was rescinded.

Advertisement

The senator was suspended for three months after consideration of his allegation which the senators said were unproven and cast them in bad light.

Akpabio, who was visibly miffed while presiding over a long plenary when Ningi was suspended, gave chance to every senator, who indicated interest to speak in the rowdy session during the debate.

But dissatisfied that his suspension was “illegal”, the letter which was dated March 27 warned Akpabio that he had seven days to rescind the suspension or risk being sued at the Federal High Court to force his reinstatement.

Akpabio however said on Thursday that it was not his decision to suspend him as it was the collective decision of the senate.

Advertisement

“We have carefully read through your analysis of the facts and circumstances leading to your client’s suspension from the senate.

“We are unable to find reason in your verdict of our client’s sole culpability in the said suspension,” Akpabio’s counsel said.

He added, “We therefore plead non est factum for our client.

“In addition to the above and contrary to the contents of your letter under reference, our client was at no time your client’s accuser, prosecutor and judge,” the letter read.

Akpabio’s counsel in the letter stressed that, “Our client’s role at the session of the senate that led to your client’s suspension was and remains the statutory role of a legislative house presiding officer, which role equally includes pronouncing the majority decision of the legislative house at the end of debate and voting.

Advertisement

“Permit us to mention your attempt at drawing our client’s attention to legal authorities and pronouncements of our courts of record on the unconstitutionality of suspending members of legislative houses, which attempt we dare say was unhelpful, due to your failure or refusal to make available the relevant particulars of the said court decisions in your letter.”

In reference, the letter added, “You may wish to provide these legal authorities which you have alluded to, bearing in mind that every decision of a court emanates from its peculiar facts, circumstances and extant laws. In as much as it may not be necessary to canvass herein all the remedies available to our client, in response to your threats of court action and petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

“It is important we mention that legislative proceedings are guided by rules.

“We urge you to give due consideration to the legal issues raised in this letter and be guided accordingly in your further and future action in respect of this matter,” he added in the letter.