Police Refute Kidnap of Railway Staff In Delta As Families Of Victims Kick

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Delta Police Command has refuted claims that two personnel of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the Warri-Itakpe train service in the Agbor area of the state were kidnapped last Thursday.

Advertisement

But families of the victims have insisted that the incident occurred and the victims were still with their abductors.

Armed men had reportedly kidnapped the victims: Peter Osazuwa, STCI Level 10 officer in Operations and Commercial Department and Giwa Mohammed, Level Nine Officer in the Stores and Procurement Department.

They were reported abducted on Thursday in Owa-Oyinbu by assailants who ambushed their vehicle and subsequently whisked them off to an undisclosed location.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Bright Edafe said the information was false and had never occurred.

“No NRC staff was kidnapped in Agbor. I do not understand what sort of kidnap occurred that the NRC Management, even the Area Command here in the state is not aware of,” he told THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

The police spokesperson noted that since the alleged incident was reported by the media, he has made efforts to verbally counter the information, and was yet to issue a statement to that effect.

But one of the families of the victims who pleaded anonymity accused the Police and the NRC management of concealing the truth.

“We know what is happening, one of those kidnapped is my brother who works with NRC. We understand that the kidnappers have written to the NRC in that axis that they were coming and that they should prepare ransom, so obviously the NRC did not take any action, now they want to cover it up,” a member of the family told THE WHISTLER.

When contacted, the NRC Spokesperson, Yakubu Mahmood declined to comment on the incident.

“No comment, that is all I have to say,” he said.