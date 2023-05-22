Bawa: Northern Group Accuses Gov Matawalle Of Blackmailing EFCC Chair To Escape Corruption Probe

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A northern group has accused Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, of orchestrating a scandalous campaign to blackmail the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, by leveling unfounded corruption allegations against him.

The group claims that Governor Matawalle, facing increasing scrutiny and suspicion of corruption in recent months, resorted to underhand tactics to distract attention from his own alleged misconduct.

Speaking under the banner of Concerned Northern Forum, the group said the motive behind the alleged ploy was to divert attention from Governor Matawalle’s ongoing investigation for corruption to the tune of N7 billion by the EFCC.

The group said it is privy to information suggesting that Governor Matawalle and some unnamed politicians are behind social media campaigns aimed at tarnishing Bawa’s reputation and casting doubt on the integrity of the anti-graft agency.

“Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, is the one who alleged that Mallam Abdulrasheed Bawa demanded a bribe of 2 million dollars from him. This is fallacious, otherwise, Matawalle would have provided supporting evidence for his allegations.

“No evidence is presented, because this is a fabricated (report) and an effort by Matawalle to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing investigation on him over allegations of corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over 70 billion Naira. This is a known strategy by corrupt individuals to avoid a date with the law.

“Not relenting in their efforts, these same set of criminals accused Mallam Abdulrasheed Bawa of colluding with some top Government shots to trade favors, this is false, does not conform to the ways and operations of the EFCC Chief and there is no shred of any evidence in this world to back this allegation.”

The group added, “Another allegation is the purported auctioning of seized trucks to his proxies at an undeserving price. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has since issued a statement denying reports that he was arrested and detained by the agency under former Chairman. Worthy of note here is the fact that Mr Bawa was never assigned to that particular task and it was done when he had already left the Port Harcourt zonal office.

“With respect to the rule of law, Mallam Abdulrashid is a Nigerian detective and law enforcement agent and thus understands and respect the rule of law with full regard. The allegations that he disobeyed a court order was as shocking to him as it was to the General public because it was not served to him but to his predecessor in 2018. Also, Mallam Abdulrasheed was not served form 48 nor form 49.

“Despite this fact, the Executive Chairman did not hesitate, but immediately responded to the said order of November 21st, 2018, released the Range Rover in question to the Applicant on the 27th of June, 2022, and had approved the process of the release of the remaining N40m.”

The Concerned Northern Forum further described Bawa as a man of honour, adding that sponsors of ‘smear campaigns’ against him are jealous of the milestones he has achieved at the EFCC.