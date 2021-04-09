Police Rescue Alleged Phone Snatcher From Lynching In Enugu

39 SHARES Share Tweet

One Friday Abuh, 23, of New Artisan, Enugu, narrowly escaped being lynched by the mob for allegedly stabbing his female victim on the back in an attempt to snatch her phone. The incident took place on Monday, according to Enugu State police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the suspect was rescued by the operatives attached to New Haven Police Division in synergy with a law-abiding citizen at about 0950hrs. He added that the incident occurred at New Artisan Market, Enugu. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, our correspondent gathered.

Mr Ndukwe, in the statement, also announced the arrest of some criminal elements and recovery of hard drugs and some stolen items.

He stated that, “Three male criminal suspects involved in the offences of attempted murder, armed robbery and receiving of stolen property were arrested. Acting on credible information, police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division, on 02/04/2021, at about 1500hrs, raided a black spot at Garki market and arrested one Bassey Emmanuel, 24, of Ogoja, Cross River State, who is alleged to deal in hard drugs and a receiver of criminal proceeds. His arrest led to the recovery of one 32 inches LG LCD TV set, one Nexus air-conditioner, one Goldtec GT-605 Woofer, two wrist-watches and some quantities of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The operatives further arrested his accomplice, one Joseph Okeke, 34, of Ugbawka in Nkanu East LGA, and recovered a travelling bag containing clothing, which he confessed to have stolen at a motor park in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and had brought same to Bassey Emmanuel to buy. The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Enugu State, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has charged the operatives to sustain the tempo and remain committed to the qommand’s quest of rooting out unrepentant criminal elements and their activities in the state. He further called on law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and continue to assist the police in tackling acts of crimes in the state.