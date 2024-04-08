Pope Says Abortion, Surrogacy Against Human Dignity

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pope Francis has denounced abortions and the carrying of children by surrogate mothers as grave offences against human dignity.

In a declaration of principles published by the Vatican on Monday, the head of the Catholic Church also described gender reassignment and “gender theory’’.

Advertisement

Pope said gender theory is an offence against what he said was the God-given dignity of human beings.

A human being whether unborn or not is always something sacred and inviolable, according to the document.

The termination of pregnancy means nothing other than denying human dignity to the “most defenceless’’ beings.

The Vatican’s latest declaration draws a parallel between abortion and surrogacy when a woman carries a child on behalf of someone else and then gives it to them after the birth.

Advertisement

In this way, the declaration says, a child becomes a “mere object’’ and the dignity of the woman is violated for reasons of profit.

The Vatican as an institution has taken a clear stance against gender reassignment.

The declaration, called Dignitas infinita (Infinite dignity) was published after years of preparation by the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith under the leadership of Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández.

Francis had previously approved it.

The topics addressed in it also include war, poverty, migration, human trafficking and violence against women.