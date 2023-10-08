Pope Calls For End To Israel-Palestine War

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pope Francis on Sunday called for prayer for the restoration of peace in the warring nations of Israel and Palestine.

Recall that on October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant groups from the Gaza Strip launched a large-scale offensive against Israel, breaking through the Gaza–Israel barrier and forcing entry into Gaza border crossings, nearby Israeli cities, adjacent military installations, and civilian settlements.

The pope who was speaking at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, called for an end to attacks in Israel as he added that terrorism and war do not lead to a solution.

“War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine.

“I follow with apprehension and pain what is happening in Israel. I express my solidarity with the families of the victims,” he told crowds after his traditional Angelus prayer.

He added, “I pray for all those who are living through hours of terror and anguish. May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you.

“Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people.”