Population Commission Maps Out Over 60 Million Residential Buildings Ahead Planned Census

Census Manager, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo has disclosed that Nigeria has a total of 65,475,280 residential buildings.

Jalingo who was speaking during a live programme monitored by THE WHISTLER on Human Rights Radio, stated that this was discovered after the Commission’s enumeration area demarcation exercise in the country.

“As of today, we have visited 773 local government areas, physically to do the mapping. We mapped about 568,998 enumeration areas. By doing that, we have touched every building that is standing in Nigeria,” he said.

He stated that Nigeria has one of the greatest geo-spatial databases explaining that the Commission can identify every single structure in the country and their uses.

He added that the Commission was able to achieve a lot following an app designed by a young Nigerian, adding that when the census is completed, the young Nigerian will be celebrated all over the world.

“Countries like Ghana have leverage on our staff to go and help them because of what we have done in Nigeria,” he said.

The Commission was established in accordance with section 153 (J) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to, among other things, undertake the enumeration of the population of Nigeria periodically, through censuses, sample surveys or otherwise.

The Commission after announcing its preparedness to conduct the Census last year in the country, had postponed the exercise indefinitely stating that the shift was aimed at allowing adequate participation of the new Ahmed Tinubu administration.