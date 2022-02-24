‘President Putin, Stop Your Troops’, UN Sec Begs As Russia Bombards Ukraine

Bombardment by Russian forces is already taking place in Ukraine and an emotional United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres has urged President Vladimir Putin to give peace a chance.

In a video floated on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Gutteres was seen calmly telling Putin to draw back urgently.

“Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart:

“President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.

“Give peace a chance.

“Too many people have already died,” he said.

Putin, prior to ordering a military invasion in Ukraine on the early morning of Thursday, said there will be “consequences” for any foreign power that interferes with his directive.

He had explained that the Russian military invasion was an assistance to separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Russia’s national security is threatened by the arming of Ukraine by the United States and the West.

While conflicts are ongoing in Ukraine, the United States, European union, and Western allies will meet today to determine how to respond.

The US government is planning further sanctions, while regional blocs in Europe are getting set to defend Ukraine territory, militarily.