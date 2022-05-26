Primaries: Abia Assembly Aspirant, Uchenna Kalu Resigns From APC

A young aspirant for the House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Arochochukwu State Constituency, Hon Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has resigned his membership from the party.

Uchenna had earlier announced his withdrawal from the State House of Assembly race under APC in a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, Ovukwu Abam, Arochochukwu Constituency, issued to journalists in Umuahia, the state capital on Tuesday.

In his resignation and withdrawal letter, he cited a violation of the democratic principle of fairness by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

The letter reads in part: “It is with regret that I write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) effective immediately.

“My decision has been based on the perennial internal wrangling in the party, as well as the party’s disregard for internal democracy.”