Princess Miriam Onuoha Set For Return To House Of Reps

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After garnering several endorsements by key stakeholders of Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, finally made up her mind to bid for the House of Representatives again.

In a move she termed “Consolidation 2027,” she picked up her nomination forms on Thursday, 3oth April amid cheers by constituents.

She announced her intention to run again on X(@miriam_onuoha1) in a short post where she stated: “I have purchased the APC House of Representatives Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to run for the Okigwe/ Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency in Imo State.

“Consolidation 2027.”

Some members of her constituency also re-shared the message on their social media handles in obvious elation and show of love.

One of them stated: “Consolidation 2027 !!!, Our distinguished Rep has successfully picked her Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for today 30th April 2026.

“Building on proven leadership, impactful service, and unwavering commitment…

The journey continues — it shall end in praise.”

Princess Onuoha, a development legislation advocate, first entered the House of Reps in January 2020 after defeating the incumbent in a rerun election.

Following her election, she served as the pioneer chairman of the House Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs.

Onuoha was re-elected in 2023 and made the chairman of the House Committee on Tet Fund.

She is an amazon and one of the most impactful legislators in the 10th Assembly. She was among the contenders for the speakership of the 10th Assembly before stepping down due to her party’s zoning formula.

Onuoha has proven to be an effective representative of her people, attaining numerous achievements which include her legislative output, constituency projects, and human capital development.

She has used her position to empower her constituents with job placements, family and business support and helping to raise the standard of living of her people.

Her unique dedication to the service of her people has earned her several awards and recognition in the state and at the national level.

As a result of her energy and dynamism, she was recently appointed as the Country Ambassador for Women Political Leaders (WPL).

Yiaga Africa also declared her Best Female Member of the House of Reps due to the number of bills she either sponsored or supported, quality representation, and her people-oriented constituency projects.

Onuoha was also honoured as the Iconic Female Rep Member of the Year award for 2025 for her impact.

A strong believer in potentials of women for leadership, she is one of the ardent advocates of 30% Affirmative Action for Women and Youth in elective and appointment positions