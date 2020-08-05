Probe Omotosho’s Death In Police Custody, NUJ Tells Oyo CP

44 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Union of Journalists Oyo State Council has asked the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, to investigate the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of Jelili Rasaq and Kehinde Omotosho by the policemen from the Atni-Cultism Unit in the command.

Rasaq and Omotosho were reportedly arrested, beaten and dumped in police cell for a crime allegedly committed by Kabiru, one of their former co-tenants.

Kabiru was said to have fought with somebody who eventually died and the police arrested the duo in place of the suspect.

Omotosho eventually died in the custody and following this, Rasaq was released a day after.

The NUJ in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo respectively decried the ill treatment and flagrant violation of the rights of the two citizens.

The union said this case should be investigated to know what happened and to prevent a reoccuremce of such gross violation of the rights of the people.

The NUJ statement read, “Upon realising that their prime suspect, Mr Kabiru, no longer resided in the apartment, the police officers arrested the two occupants of the house – Mr Omotosho (now deceased) and one Mr Jelili Razaq – in lieu of the suspect.

“At the point of arrest, both Mr Omotosho and Mr Jelili Razaq requested to know the crime for which they were being arrested but instead, the police officers gun-whipped them with their weapons several times.

” Thereafter, the police officers from the Agugu Police Division (led by SOJ) returned to the Agugu Station while officers from the Anti-Cultism Unit proceeded with both the deceased and Mr. Jelili Razaq to the State CID. They were thereafter locked in the cell, alongside about 130 (One Hundred and Thirty) inmates. This was around 1:20am on Friday, 17th July 2020.”

The union siad the duo of Rasaq and Omotosho were brought out before the officer in charge on July 20 who told them that they must produce the suspect before they would be freed.

“The following day, i.e. on 21st July at about 5am, Mr. Kehinde Omotosho, died in police custody. Prior to his death, the deceased spent five days in detention while MrJelili Razaq spent six days before being released on bail, both without any investigation, reasonable suspicion of crime, or arraignment,” the statement added.

The NUJ said the case must not be swept under the carpet while calling on the commissioner of police to investigate it and ensure that justice is served.