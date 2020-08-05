Obaseki Has Restored Pride, Dignity Of Edo People – Deputy Governor

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has called on critics of his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to acknowledge the governor’s effort at eradicating poverty in the state.

Shaibu made the call in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on media, Benjamin Atu.

The deputy governor said: ‘’With dedicated focus on development and synergy with relevant development partners, we restored the pride and dignity of Edo.

“Obaseki has shaped the state’s vision, mission and value system.

“Edo was a gloomy state when we took over the administration, but today the story is different.”

According to him, one of the key plans of the current administration was to initiate policies and programmes that are aimed at empowering the people and encouraging the ordinary man and woman to be economically independent.

The deputy governor also gave an assurance that the Obaseki-led administration would continue with the development of the state to ensure opportunities for the unemployed in the state.

He further said: “We are developing the state’s economy, impacting the lives of the people directly and promoting commerce and industry.

“We are seeking re-election to enable us create more opportunities for the good people of Edo State.

“We are improving the workforce in the state and creating conducive environment for industries to grow.

“We need a government that will continue to open the space for our qualified professionals to compete with others.

“The good people of Edo have a better and good story to tell about us and the government that is while we are never distracted by what others are doing.

“We eliminated the incidence of multiple-taxation in the state; our administration has respect for traditional institutions and the elderly.”