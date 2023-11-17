Proliferation Of Small Arms Undermining National Security — NSA

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons is a scourge that is undermining the nation’s progress in the war against insecurity.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu made the assertion while speaking at the one-day roundtable meeting on the control of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria, in Abuja.

Advertisement

Ribadu was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mohammed Ahmed at the event.

The meeting with the theme: “Mapping the Landscape of SALW Proliferation in Nigeria: Gaps and Opportunities,” was organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

Ahmed said, “The proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons is a scourge that undermines our security, hampers our progress, and erodes the very foundation of our society. It is a challenge that no single entity can combat alone, hence, this roundtable.”

He sought the support of stakeholders to clampdown on the upsurge of small arms and weapons in the country as the NCCSALW is at a critical state.

Advertisement

“As we engage in discussions today, let us be guided by the urgency of our mission and the knowledge that the success of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is intrinsically linked to the security and prosperity of our society as whole,” he added.

Giving his remark, the National Coordinator for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Centre’s Bill to provide legal backing for operational efficiency.

Dikko noted that the centre is working towards an ICT setup for a national database of small arms and light weapons to unify and streamline inventory management.

Also, the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Enobong Moma expressed concerns that illicit weapons threaten the nation’s electoral processes.

Moma said the menace weakens police authority, promotes sexual violence and undermines security efforts to maintain peace, adding that the prevalence of illicit arms drives away sorely needed external investments into the country.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, the Nigeria Police Force under the Usman Alkali-Baba leadership, handed over a total of 7,395 arms, ammunition and cartridges to the NCCSALW.