Protest Rocks Osogbo Over Alleged Killing Of Businessman By Police

Members of Civil society groups and angry youths on Friday staged a protest in Osogbo against the alleged killing of a 32-year old businessman, Abiola Afolabi, by the police.

The protesters also claimed that after the police killed the man, his friend was arrested and detained while the deceased’s mother was also harassed.

The CSOs namely, Osun Police Watch, Dialogue 360, Transparency Accountability Group and youths thronged to the popular Ola-Iya Flyover and barricaded the roads thereby forcing motorists to make a detour.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Oluwasegun Idowu, who addressed journalists alleged that the police killed the victims who he said was just sitting at his house with his friend.

He said the killing of Afolabi was not the only case against the police in Osun State since the Commissioner of Police in charge came to the state.

He said, “Abiola Afolabi was in front of his house in at the Capital Area, Osogbo on Sunday 3rd of April, 2022 when some policemen arrived his house.

“They shot him in the leg and arrested his friend and one other person. The police denied him access to his lawyer and family member. A family member who visited one of them was beaten by the police.

“We are demanding for removal of CP Olawale Olokode for aiding police brutality in Osun State. He has swept several cases of killing by police under the carpet.”

The family member of the deceased, Bunmi Olaiya, said the police must produce the killer of Afolabi.

She said, “Our son is not an armed robber, he was a businessman and gentle person to the core, I brought him to Osogbo, his mother is on the way to Osogbo, she must not know that her son was gruesomely murdered.

“The police authority must produce the killer policemen who killed Abiola? Saheed Olabomi a cousin to Aragbiji and others said we shall be mobilising for a massive protest against the police in the coming days.”

However, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, warned against any planned protest against the policemen executing their lawful duties in the state by youths.

She noted that, “Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode wishes to set the record straight that, on 29th March, 2022 at about 02:14 AM we received a distressed call from a woman around Dada Estate Area of the State, Zone Nine, about the activities of some suspected criminals who had jumped into her compound and invaded the premises carted away 1 laptop, 5 phones, N300, 000. 00 and other valuable items.

“On Monday 4th 2022 at about 02:15am, the information received based on intelligence was that some fully armed suspected criminals and hoodlums were holding nocturnal meeting behind a house around the same Dada Estate Area.

“The police quickly stormed the area. On sighting the Police, the suspected criminals opened fire on them, police responded accordingly and in the process, one of the suspected criminals was hit and injured, two were arrested including a lady while others escaped through the bush.The injured suspected criminal was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.”