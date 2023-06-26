No Plans To Pardon OAU Student’s Killer Rahmon Adedoyin — Gov Adeleke

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has denied speculations that he has perfected plans to order the release of the owner of Hilton Hotel, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, who was sentenced to death by hanging alongside two staff members for the murder of a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

THE WHISTLER reported that Adedoyin was convicted by Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, after finding him guilty based on the evidence before the court on May 31st, 2023.

Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, denied granting state pardon to Adedoyin, saying, “no plans to subvert the judgment of death sentence on Dr Rahman Adedoyin.”

Rasheed stated that Adeleke’s administration will never intervene in the judicial process or subvert justice, labeling those behind the fake news as public enemies.

“Those who concorted the fake news are evil minded political operatives who are merely grasping at straws in their desperation to blackmail the state Governor. Governor Adeleke has not and will never contemplate exercising the prerogative of mercy or whatever the report calls it, on a matter under adjudication which has generated deep interest among local and global communities,” said the governor’s aide.

Rasheed noted that neither his principal nor his political party has any plans to help Adedoyin avoid serving his jail time.

“We affirm with all sense of responsibility that Governor Adeleke is not at any material time a friend or partner of the owner of Oduduwa University and did not interfere, intervene or manifest any untoward agenda in the arraignment, hearing and sentencing of the accused .

“We therefore urged the members of the public to ignore the repeated rumors of state pardon by Governor Adeleke for the convict and the watery push to link service records of a state judicial official to a popular verdict on the gruesome murder of a postgraduate student. Those peddling such lies are agents of darkness acting on behalf of disgruntled, dark political elements. They are better ignored,” he added.