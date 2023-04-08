Providus Bank Partners With LCCI To Award Entrepreneurs With N10m

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has revealed its partnership with Providus Bank to sponsor entrepreneurs with N10 million for three years effective May.

Advertisement

The chamber said the partnership aims to grow and improve the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) space through entrepreneurship training.

The LCCI said that the sponsorship provides various packages involving business development series and revamping sessions, branding, financial literacy, planning and guidance, and business transformation.

The chamber said “We received sponsorship worth N10 million Naira from Providus Bank as a grant for entrepreneurship studies.

“The partnership is expected to continue for the next three years in the first instance, and the program is expected to kick off in May 2023.

”This partnership aims to grow and improve the SME space through entrepreneurship training. It starts with the LCCI Entrepreneurship Mentoring Program and the LCCI-LASU Diploma in the entrepreneurship program.”

Advertisement

The organization also revealed that the partnership will provide grants to deserving students graduating from the entrepreneurship program, and the provision of support services for the young entrepreneurs in the program will be mandated.

It stressed that the benefits of the Diploma program include Direct Entry to Degree Programmes at Lagos State University (LASU), access to grants and loans worth millions of Naira by Providus Bank, practical entrepreneurial skills acquisition, and access to the vast network and resources of the Chamber.

LCCI added that Students will also participate in business counseling and mentoring, business tours, and business hangouts, as well as hybrid classroom learning.