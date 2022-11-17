PSC Makes U-Turn, Reinstates Ten Dismissed Police Officers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reinstated 10 out of 18 police officers formerly dismissed earlier in October.

The PSC said the decision followed the consideration of the Appeals and Petitions submitted by the dismissed officers, a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed.

The decision equally taken during the commission’s 17th Plenary Meeting presided over by its acting Chairman, retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, also witnessed the conversion of two officers’ dismissal to retirement.

The PSC, however, rejected the appeals of six others for lack of merit while approving the conversion of 301 ICT professionals to General Duty.

The statement also affirmed the approval of the Special Promotion of CSP Daniel Amah to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Recall that the senior officer of a divisional Police station in Bompai, Kano State was commended for his exemplary conduct by the police authorities and President Muhammed Buhari for rejecting a bribe of $200,000,00) in the course of his duty.

ACP Amah was also presented with Honesty and Integrity Service Award and a cash gift of one Million Naira.

The statement said further, “The Plenary Meeting also approved the promotion of 48 Staff of the Commission.

“Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ogunbiyi said the Commission will continue to ensure that appeals and petitions by aggrieved or dismissed Police Officers will be treated with dispatch so that no Police Officer is unjustly punished as a result of unnecessary delay.

“She also noted that promotions of Staff of the Commission will remain prompt and regular but called for reciprocity from the staff by improved commitment in the discharge of their duties.

“Justice Ogunbiyi said there is a lot of work to be done in the Commission and demanded for greater dedication from all staff.”