Public Complaints Commission Requests For Desk Officer At EFCC

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), through its Chief Commissioner, Abimbola Ayo Yusuf, has requested for a desk officer at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

Yusuf assured that his Commission is well-placed in 550 Area Offices in the 774 Local Government Areas, LGAs across Nigeria.

He called for EFCC’s increased collaboration with his Commission to redress all administrative injustices and corrupt practices in both public and private organisations.

He stressed that PCC has similar focus and mandate with the EFCC. He said: “This is why we need to deepen our working relationship, even our law empowers us to be the official whistle blower to your Commission and other law enforcement agencies.”

PCC made the call while paying a courtesy visit to EFCC at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, challenged the leadership of the PCC to work diligently in order to earn the support of Nigerians.

He maintained: “We expect your leadership to bring your Commission to great heights. Let your work commend you to Nigerians.”

Olukoyede also called for a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU to concretise EFCC’s relationship with PCC, promising that the existing collaboration between the two Commission will be strengthened.