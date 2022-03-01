Putin Critic Claims Russian President’s Family Hiding In Underground City After Nuclear Threat

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Amid arguments over nuclear threats among the Russian government, North Altantlc Treaty Organization, NATO and the United States, Valery Solovey, a professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations has alleged that President Vladimir Putin is currently hiding his family in “nuclear bunker” over possible threat.

‘At the weekend, President Putin’s family was evacuated to a special bunker prepared in case of nuclear war.

“This bunker is located in the [mountainous] Altai Republic.

“In fact, it is not a bunker, but a whole underground city, equipped with the latest science and technology,” the professor said in a video as quoted by the Daily Mail UK.

Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Solovey is renown in the country as a Putin critic.

He had once alleged that Putin was suffering from mental illness, an allegation that landed him in trouble with the Russian government which had ordered operatives to pick him up and probe him over the claim.

He was eventually released.

In the video, Solovey said that the source of his information is within the Russian government of Putin on whose orders the military invaded Ukraine on Thursday and has sinced continued with its offensive.

The European Union and the West have condemned the move vowing to defend every inch of the European territory.

