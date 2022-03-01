C’River Bye-election: PDP Rejects Results, Heads To Tribunal

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has officially rejected the outcome of the Saturday’s bye-election into the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in Cross River State.

The election which held on February 26, was characterized by ballot box and paper snatching, shooting and killings with accusation and counter accusation that state-sponsored security institution played anti-democratic role.

INEC had declared the candidate of the APC, Mr Jude Ogbeche, winner, defeating the candidate of the PDP, Mr Mike Usibe.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the PDP accused Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) of compromising the result of the election.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mr Venatius Ikem , alleged that, “Even before the election commenced on that fateful day, some of our vigilant agents in Yala detected a staff of INEC Cross River State who was trying to smuggle in a BIVAs machine that was not amongst those accredited for the election.

He said, “The said staff was said to have taken to his heels and disappeared throughout the election.

“We demand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River State must produce him because this incident was brought to his attention.

“It is remarkable that in the process of confirming materials prior to the election, five (5) BIVAS machines were recorded missing, which they later claimed were ‘forgotten’ in the process of loading them from Calabar.

“It is noteworthy that a particular INEC commissioner who supervised the election has made Cross River State his permanent supervision point for reasons unknown,” Ikem stated.

He further alleged that the APC led government used security operatives in a sting operation to intimidate the voters which prevented voters from casting their ballots to make their choices.

The PDP urged federal government to disband the special units which is under the governor’s office so that they don’t continue to disregard the nation’s constitution.

“While the official police ostensibly did their job under the command of CP Aminu Alhassan, the unofficial police under the control of the government unleashed mayhem on voters,” he further alleged.

He added that, “They used a unit with men embedded with thugs and some political appointees under their cover snatched ballot boxes and other materials at will.

“We demand immediate disbandment of these special units which are being abused because they are not answerable to the regular police command( CP Aminu) in the state.

“We cannot under the guise of special duties arm and operate a police force against the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he added.

Responding to the press briefing, the APC state Publicity Secretary , Erasmus Ekpang, denied the allegations stating that the APC never cheated nor involved itself in any form of violence saying instead it was the PDP that intimidated voters.

“It’s natural that a man who lost elections would claim he was intimidated, and accuse government in power of harassment and much more,” he stated.

“Why not the PDP emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who lost elections and accepted defeat? Ekpang said.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen has constituted the Cross River state National and State House of Assembly Tribunal sitting in Calabar with Venue at High Court Complex Moore Road.

The tribunal will hear the case brought before it by the PDP when it commences sitting.