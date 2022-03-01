Headies Award To Hold Outside Nigeria For First Time In 16 Years

Nigeria’s much-awaited music award show, ‘The Headies’, will hold outside Nigeria for the first time since 2006.

The award show has been slated to hold on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, in the United States of America.

This was disclosed by the show’s creator, Ayo Animashaun, during The Headies big announcement event, which aired via HipTV on Tuesday.

The Headies is a music awards show, which was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists, and it is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

This year’s award to be hosted by actress Nancy Isime, would include performances by dancer, Kaffy and singer, Goya Menor.

Organisers of the award also revealed that the winner of the coveted Next Rated category would be walking away with a brand new Bently SUV.