Qatar 2022 Records Another Upset As Four-Time World Cup Winner, Germany Loses To Japan

Germany’s Word Cup game kicked off with an upsetting 2-1 loss to Japan.

The chances were few in the game but the Asian side managed to win the four times winners at the Khalifa International Stadium.

This is the second surprise that the 2022 tournament has witnessed.

Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in a dramatic game that saw the South American side score two disallowed goals.

Germany’s İlkay Gündoğan scored the first goal of the game after 33 minutes of play.

Takuma Asano scored the equalizer in the 75th minute to put the stadium alive.

Takuma Asano buried the ball in the roof of the net from a tight angle to put the underdogs ahead.

Japan will face Costa Rica on Sunday, November 27 in their second Group E game, while Germany will face Spain.