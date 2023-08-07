JUST IN: Drama As Super Falcons Crash Out Of World Cup To Champions Of Europe, England

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost to England in the knockout stage of the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

The Falcons lost to their opponent 4-2 on penalties on Monday at Suncorp Stadium, Australia.

Nigeria showed sterling performance at the Group Stages where they were paired with co-hosts, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

The Lionesses trashed China 6-1 to top their group. They are the reigning champions in Europe.

At the Suncorp Stadium, the Nigerian side showed a gallant start. They had a terrific spell striking three shots in 17 minutes.

The nine times women African Champions held their lines diligently to frustrate the English women. The Nigerian side made England work harder to get their first shot after 22 minutes.

Advertisement

The Falcons almost conceded a goal in the 27th minute but Chiamaka Nnadozie was swift to stop the strike from Rachel Daly.

Referee Melissa Borjas awarded England a penalty in the 36th minute after Daly was barged in the box but reversed her decision after a VAR review.

The Falcons were close to scoring a minute later but were kept bay by brave defending from Jess Carter and Millie Bright.

Advertisement

The second half began with the Falcons mounting pressure on the English defensive line with few attempts on goal. Asisat Ashoala came into the match in the 59th minute.

The Falcons received more boost after Lauren James was sent off the match. But The English women dragged the game to extra time.

Several attempts by the Nigerian team in the first half of the extra time proved abortive.

England’s Stanway lost her kick while Nnadozie lost. England Scored while Alozie lost. Daly scored the second while Ajibade scored Falcon’s first.

Greenwood put England 3-1 While Ibe narrowed the lead to 3-2. Kelly scored England’s fourth, ending Falcons run in the competition.

Advertisement

The last time the Falcons qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup was in 1999 when they lost 3-4 to Brazil.

They crashed out in the round of 16 in the 2019 edition.