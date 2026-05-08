Rano Air Suspends Some Flight Routes Over Rising Costs

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Rano Air has announced the temporary suspension of some of its flight routes following a sharp increase in the cost of Jet A1 aviation fuel.

In a public notice issued by the airline, Rano Air said the price of aviation fuel had risen by more than 300 per cent, making operations on some routes difficult and commercially unsustainable.

The airline explained that the increase in fuel prices had placed enormous pressure on flight operations across the aviation industry, forcing it to temporarily halt some services.

“This significant increase in fuel prices has greatly impacted the aviation industry and placed enormous pressure on our flight operations,” the statement read.

According to the airline, the decision to suspend some routes was made after careful consideration and in the interest of maintaining safe, reliable and sustainable operations.

Rano Air apologised to passengers and business partners for the inconvenience caused by the development and assured affected customers of support regarding refunds, rescheduling and rerouting options.

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The airline said its customer service team had been placed on standby to assist passengers affected by the route suspension.

Rano Air also stated that operations on the affected routes would resume once the situation improves and becomes operationally viable for the airline.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality service to passengers despite the current challenges facing the aviation sector.