Jos Killings: Court Orders Suspects Remanded In DSS Custody

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A Plateau State High Court on Friday ordered that suspects standing trial over the March 2026 killings in the Angwa Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court also granted the prosecution’s request for an accelerated hearing of the case.

The matter was adjourned to May 26 for a report on the case management conference, while hearing dates were fixed for July 1 and 2, 2026.

The suspects, identified as Isa Umar Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim, alongside others, are facing charges bordering on terrorism and criminal conspiracy.

The charges were filed by the Plateau State Attorney General, Philemon Daffi, under the Plateau State Penal Code Law, 2017.

During Friday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Mustapha Shabbat, objected to the continued detention of the defendants in DSS custody.

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However, in a brief ruling, the trial judge held that the court had the discretion to determine where suspects facing trial should be remanded.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of this case, this honourable court has jurisdiction to remand the defendants in the custody of the DSS or correctional centre provided the place of custody is safe,” the judge ruled.

The court further directed that the defendants must be granted access to their lawyers while in detention pending the conclusion of investigations.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to carry out attacks in Angwa Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects allegedly planned, organised, facilitated and funded the attacks carried out on March 28, 2025, in parts of Jos North and surrounding communities within Plateau State.

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Another suspect, identified as Adamu Isah Alhassan, was also accused alongside several others currently at large of participating in armed attacks in communities across Riyom and Jos South local government areas between 2025 and 2026.

The prosecution alleged that the attacks led to multiple deaths in Gwang, Rin Ward, Bachit, Bangai and Vom communities in Plateau State.