Reaction As Gov Ayade Withdraws Terrorism Charges Against Journalist Who Reported ‘N500m Diversion’

Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade, has withdrawn a terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime charges filed against journalist Agba Jalingo provoking comments from the defendant.

CrossRiverWatch reported on Monday that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar acquitted the reporter after the “Director of Public Prosecution in the State, John Ogban Esq. told the court at the resumed hearing that he received the directives of the Attorney General, Tanko Ashang to discontinue the case.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had accused the state government of torturing the journalist for publishing a story alleging diversion of N500 million public funds by the Cross-River State government.

Recall that in a separate court action, SERAP had informed an ECOWAS Community Court of Justice on July 9, 2021, that the journalist was arrested by security operatives and was unlawfully detained for 34 days.

SERAP had argued that before his arraignment in court on 31st August 2019 on charges bordering on treason and terrorism, Jalingo had spent about 179 days in detention before he was granted bail.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice subsequently awarded N30 million to journalist Agba Jalingo.

Reacting to the fresh court verdict, Jalingo vowed to continue to do investigative reports about those in power.

He wrote on Facebook:

‘And it ended in praise….Now I can travel abroad with my dear wife…

“The court had stoppped me from travelling while the matter lasted.

“To all my legal team, supporters, my relentless media colleagues, my friends and family members who stayed by me from the police stations to the prison and through the trial, I am deeply grateful. Very very grateful.

“To those who hate me for what I do too, you aren’t left out, I am grateful to you because this judgment and your hate will give me more energy to torment you more and more.

“And to the almighty God, you are the baddest guy. Thank you for proving to that Lilliputian that you are the almighty God who fights for the just.”