Several Bandits Feared Dead As Security Forces Repel Sokoto Attack

Security forces have reportedly repelled an attempted attack on Sifawa town in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, with several bandits feared killed during the encounter.

Daily Trust report that the attackers reportedly stormed the community around 10am on Wednesday, prompting soldiers and police personnel stationed in the area to engage them in a gun battle.

A resident familiar with the incident said the assailants arrived from Horo village in neighbouring Shagari Local Government Area and attempted to overrun the military barracks in Sifawa.

According to the resident, the confrontation lasted several hours before the security forces succeeded in forcing the attackers to retreat.

“Two soldiers were injured and evacuated to the hospital for treatment. We believe several of the bandits were killed during the encounter, while others fled through the millet farms,” the resident said.

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The President of the Sifawa Development Forum, Dr Abubakar Boyi, also confirmed the attack, suggesting that the assailants may have been attracted by livestock brought into the town by residents displaced by bandit attacks in Shagari.

“There are a lot of livestock brought to Sifawa by villagers who were displaced by bandits in Shagari,” he said.

However, a security source said the military barracks, rather than the livestock, was the main target of the attackers.

“They wanted to overrun the barracks but were overpowered. Two soldiers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source said.

The source added that military aircraft had commenced operations around the surrounding bushes where the fleeing bandits were believed to have taken cover.

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“Air strikes are currently ongoing in the bushes where the bandits fled. I am sure several of them have been killed. After the operation, we will conduct a mop-up operation,” the source said.

The clash also affected movement along the Sifawa-Birnin Kebbi road, as motorists were reportedly stranded for hours while security personnel responded to the attack.

A motorist, Jamilu, said travellers were forced to abandon the route after the road was temporarily blocked amid heavy gunfire.

“We were stranded at Yabo Junction for hours as the road leading to Kebbi was blocked. We were scared because of the sounds of gunshots that rented the air, so we had to change our route,” he said.

Sifawa is the hometown of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (retd.), and Sokoto State Secretary to the Government, Bello Sifawa.

As of the time of filing the report, authorities had yet to officially confirm the number of casualties among the bandits or security personnel.